First Warning Forecast: Cooler now but we’re warming up

Cooler now but we’re warming up….You’ve likely noticed a big change with our temperatures since yesterday. But get ready for even more swings with our temperatures this week.

As we move through our Tuesday afternoon, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine across the area. We’ll see dry weather through the day with high temperatures in the mid 60s. Winds will blow in from the east-northeast between 10 and 20 mph, with gusts to 25 mph. Tonight, we’ll see a few clouds around. Increasing clouds will be the rule overnight. Low temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

On Wednesday, we’ll likely see a good deal of clouds over the area. A few showers may creep in, too. A rumble of thunder is possible. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s. Not as much rain is in the forecast for Thursday. In fact, we’ll see partly sunny skies. Southerly winds will help temperatures climb into the lower 80s Thursday afternoon and again on Friday. A few showers and storms are possible Friday.

For the weekend, Saturday looks dry for now, but rain moves back in for Sunday and Monday.

This Afternoon: Clearing Skies. Cooler and Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: NE/E 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Clouds Building In. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: E 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (30%). Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: E/SE 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Partly Sunny. Warmer. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Oak, Maple, Alder)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1887 Tornado: Suffolk

