Cullipher Farm’s Virginia Beach locations now open for strawberry picking

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Strawberry season is here!

Both Cullipher Farm locations opened on April 18 for strawberry picking.

A certified organic strawberries cost $20 for a large bucket (four quarts) and $10 (two quarts) at an all you can fill flat rate. Conventional berries at the berry patch cost $14 and $7 for the same size buckets and baskets.

The berry and pumpkin patch is located at 772 Princess Anne Road. The Pungo Market is located at 1444 Princess Anne Road.

For more information, visit CullipherFarm.com.