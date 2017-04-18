Live now: Officials give update after Cleveland murder suspect is found dead

Cleveland murder suspect Steve Stephens has been found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania State Police confirmed troopers spotted in Erie County the white Ford Fusion that Stephens was said to be driving.

They say after a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself.

Steve Stephens was spotted this morning by PSP members in Erie County. After a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) April 18, 2017

This is a developing situation. Stay with News 3 for updates.

