Live now: Officials give update after Cleveland murder suspect is found dead

Cleveland murder suspect Steve Stephens has been found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Erie, Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania State Police confirmed troopers spotted in Erie County the white Ford Fusion that Stephens was said to be driving.
They say after a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself.
This is a developing situation. Stay with News 3 for updates.
