Cheryl gets the point about managing wrinkles live on Coast Live

Posted 4:40 pm, April 18, 2017, by , Updated at 10:28AM, April 19, 2017

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. -  Botulinum toxin injections are the most popular minimally invasive cosmetic procedure in the U.S., performed almost 5 million times last year alone. Add one more to that total as Cheryl experiences it first hand on her brow live on Coast Live.