Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Climbing the world’s tallest free-standing mountain would be a challenge for anyone. For Margarat Kohn, even a progressive disease wasn’t enough to stop her from trying. Her story on this installment of Growing Bolder.

Marc Middleton, the Founder of Growing Bolder climbed Mount Kilimanjaro as well with a team of cancer survivors and advocates. See that breathtaking experience in his documentary film at ConqueringKilimanjaro.com.