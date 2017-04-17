Traveling Vietnam War memorial to make a stop at Nauticus

NORFOLK, Va. – A traveling Vietnam War memorial will make a stop in Norfolk later this week and remain on display through the weekend.

‘The Wall That Heals’ is a 250-foot replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The wall, along with a mobile Education Center, will arrive at Nauticus on April 19, accompanied by a motorcycle escort of local veterans.

The Education Center contains digital displays with photos of service members whose names are on The Wall; letters and memorabilia left­ at The Wall in D.C.; a map of Vietnam and a chronological overview of the Vietnam War.

The wall replica, consisting of 24 individual panels, each containing six columns of names, and the education center, will be set up in Nauticus’ front circle, as well as in Town Point Park.

The memorial officially opens to the public with a Color Guard ceremony and laying of flags by veterans on Thursday, April 20. It will be open 24 hours a day through 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 23.