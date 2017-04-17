New Kempsville Recreation Center in Virginia Beach nearing completion

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The new Kempsville Recreation Center is nearing completion in Virginia Beach.

The new facility replaces the original Kempsville Recreation Center, which opened in 1977 as the first community recreation center in Virginia Beach.

A grand-opening for the new center is set for June 8th.

At more than 87,000 square feet, the new Kempsville boasts a double gymnasium, indoor track, fitness center, six-lane lap pool along with leisure pool and water play components, as well as several multipurpose rooms.

The new site also features improved parking and pedestrian access.

An update from the city says that “gymnasium, multi-purpose, classroom, and office areas of the building are 98% complete, and final finish work is underway.”

Final preparation work is underway on much of the building, ahead of the anticipated opening.