CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A 39-year-old man was shocked while trimming trees at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens on 3920 Airline Blvd.

The call came in Monday at 3:46 p.m.

When emergency crews arrived, they saw the man suspended in a tree.

Officials say the man hit a power line while cutting a tree and was shocked.

The man was taken to Maryview Hospital with life threatening injuries.

