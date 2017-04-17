× ‘He died doing what he loved’ community remembers photographer killed in ‘freak accident’ at mud racing event

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The fiance of a photographer killed just a day before Easter, while taking photos at a mud racing event on Eastern Shore, says he died doing what he loved.

“I lost the love of my life,” says Barbara Wright, who was in a relationship with Rick Ulerick for the last eleven years in Virginia Beach. “I keep waiting for him to walk in the front door.”

The 48-year-old was taking photos of the Muddin’ at the Moose event at the Exmore Moose Lodge.

Wright says he took pictures at mud racing or “mud bogging” events for the past three to four years up and down the east coast.

He would travel to the events almost every weekend in the spring and summer.

Ulerick worked at Hepaco Inc. in Norfolk as a environmental specialist for his full-time job for the past 25 years.

According to Virginia State Police, Ulerick was actively photographing the truck race through the pit when he was accidentally hit by a truck that was participating in the event.

Witnesses at the event told News 3 it was a “freak accident” that nobody could have prevented.

Police say his death is being investigated as an accidental death.