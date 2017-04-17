Fire officials: ‘Discarded smoking material’ cause Gloucester house fire

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. – “Carelessly discarded smoking material” caused a home to go up in flames Sunday afternoon, fire officials say.

On Sunday, the Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad responded to a fire on Wagon Run Road after a caller reported seeing smoke and flames coming from their neighbor’s house.

When crews arrived, they saw flames coming from the front side of the home and smoke coming from all sides.

The embers from the house also started a small brush fire in the woods near the home.

Crews quickly put out the house and brush fires.

No one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.