Daughter of Cleveland shooting victim: ‘‘I ask that you please surrender. I forgive you’

Family of the man shot and killed Sunday in Cleveland by a man now on the run from police is sharing photos of their beloved father and making a plea for his suspected killer to turn himself in.

Robert Godwin, Sr. was walking on East 93rd Street in Cleveland on Sunday afternoon when he was killed. The suspect, Steve Stephens, recorded the murder and then posted to video to Facebook.

Godwin was the father of 10 – six girls and four boys. One of his daughters, Tonya Godwin-Baines, shared photos with Cleveland’s FOX 8 News.

She says their family is absolutely devastated.

“To the young man who murdered my daddy, I ask that you please surrender. I forgive you, and love you but most importantly, God love you. God can heal your mind and save your soul. PLEASE!”

The family says Godwin was a wonderful person who loved his family.

Angela Smith, who says she is the mother of Godwin’s two youngest children, told Fox 8 that Godwin was at her home yesterday to put up a basketball hoop.

“He was here everyday,” Smith said. “He loved his children.”

Robert Godwin’s family wants their father to be remembered for the good he did in his life, not for the horrific video.

They are asking people to please not share the video.

Sunday evening, Godwin’s daughter told FOX 8, her family has not created a GoFundMe account for her late father. She also said no one has been authorized to create such account.

