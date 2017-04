Portsmouth, Va. — Police are currently on the scene of a police pursuit that came to a halt on Frederick Boulevard.

Officials tell us the pursuit started on Effingham Street and stopped in the 1200 block of Frederick Boulevard.

Right now, there’s no word on how many suspects there are or if any are in custody.

Police are asking everyone to avoid that area, while they continue to work the scene.

Stay with News 3 as we continue to follow this developing story.