NORFOLK, Va. – One person has been displaced after a residential fire Sunday.

The fire was in the 700 block of W 28th Street.

Crews were dispatched to the scene around 12:30 p.m. and had the fire under control in 20 minutes, fire officials said.

When they got to the residence smoke and flames could be seen coming from the one-story residence.

Fire officials said there were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.