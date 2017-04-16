Watch: Norfolk Police dance the night away at ‘Cops and Curls’ event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - On Saturday the Norfolk Police Department danced the night away.

The second annual 'Cops and Curls' event was held at the Downtown Norfolk Marriott.

The event aimed to uplift, motivate and encourage positive self-esteem in girls 6-12 years old, from underserved communities through engagement with officers.

Over 50 officers hosted the event in the ballroom and the girls received a corsage, a red carpet walk, and pictures.

“Cops and Curls is an additional interface occasion to connect and channel positive relations between our youth and our officer’s. We nurture our outreach with the curls throughout the year with activities, so that they understand we care and also recognize us as mentor’s," Chief of Police, Larry Boone said.