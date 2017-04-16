Love dogs? You can sponsor a therapy dog at CHKD

NORFOLK, Va. – The Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters helps people in need in many ways.

One service they offer is access to over 60 certified therapy dogs.

Pet therapy dogs and their owners visit patients at CHKD to bring smiles and comfort to families during what can be a stressful time.

Patients can collect different ‘trading cards’ as each of the dogs in the program has their own card with a photo and fun facts about the pup.

People can help the program by donating through the “Adopt a Buddy” program.

Donations start at $75 per dog or you can sponsor the whole featured group for $500.

Click here to donate and to see the dog’s trading cards.