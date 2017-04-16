Four people walk into hospital after shooting in Elizabeth City

Elizabeth City, NC — Four people are recovering in the hospital after a shooting in Elizabeth City.

Officials say it happened early Sunday morning at the American Legion in the 600 block of South Martin Street.

The four victims were standing in line, waiting to enter the building when they were shot.

Injuries received by the victims were to the legs, shoulder, and foot

All victims are in the hospital and expected to fully recover.

It is unknown how many suspects were involved in this incident as police are still investigating.

If you know anything that can help, call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.