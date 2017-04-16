Easter shooting in Norfolk leaves three injured

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating after three gunshot victims were reported.

The shooting happened in the 900 block of Fremont Street.

Police dispatchers got a call about the incident around 10 a.m.

Police said they found two adult men outside with gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

The victim’s injuries appear to be non-life threatening, police said.

Shortly after police responded to the shooting they said another man walked into the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

All three victims were found to have been shot on Fremont Street.

Police have not released any suspect information but believe the incident was isolated.

If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

