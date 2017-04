NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – ALDI’s newest local location will be opening soon in Newport News.

The store, at 11975 Jefferson Ave., will open on Thursday, April 27.

ALDI will offer residents a fresh shopping experience.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will begin at 8:10 a.m.

The first 100 shoppers will get a golden ticket which contains ALDI gift cards for various amounts.

