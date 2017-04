Hayes, Va. — Abingdon Firefighters in were busy, putting a car and trailer fire out Saturday afternoon.

This happened on Cherokee Trail in the Wicomico section of Hayes, Virginia.

When firefighters arrived, they found a vehicle and trailer home engulfed in flames.

The fire was quickly extinguished by the first officials on scene.

After investigating, it was determined the fire was fueled by gasoline leaking from a car

No injuries were reported.