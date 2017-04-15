Senior Alert issued for missing Arlington woman

ARLINGTON, Va. – Virginia State Police has issued a Senior Alert for a 84-year-old woman reported missing from Arlington County.

Arlington County Police say Olga Ann Price is an 84-year-old white female. She is approximately 5’4″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. She has gray hair and green eyes.

She should be wearing a gold wedding ring, a gold necklace and a red Washington Capitals baseball cap.

Police say Olga is believed to be in danger and was last seen on Friday, April 14 at 8:30 p.m. at 1910 North Randolph Street in Arlington.

She should be driving a beige 2003 Toyota Camry with Virginia license plates JGR-5815.

Please contact the Arlington County Police Department at 703-558-2222 with any information.