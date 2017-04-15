Roof of home collapses after intense fire in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Firefighters worked hard to extinguish a house fire Saturday Afternoon.

This happened in the 300 block of Atlantic Avenue.

Officials say when crews arrived, they encountered massive flames and warm temperatures making it difficult to bring the fire down.

Firefighters had to work in rotations to effectively battle flames, without risking injuries from heat exhaustion.

Heat damage also caused the roof of the home to collapse.

Fire officials tell News 3, one man lives at home but he was able to escape before the fire grew.

No one was injured during the incident.

The American Red Cross is assisting man who was affected by this fire.

A cause for the fire is under investigation.