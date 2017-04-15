× One man is left in critical condition after overnight shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – A Newport News man is in the hospital after a shooting early Saturday morning.

Around 3:03 a.m. police were dispatched to the first block of West Chamberlain Avenue for a person who claimed they were shot.

When officers arrived on scene they were not able to locate a victim or a crime scene.

Police then received information that an adult male entered Hampton Sentara CarePlex Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

With further investigation police found while an adult male was in the first block of West Chamberlain Avenue and within a residence, he was shot multiple times. He was also the person who called police for help.

The victim currently has life-threatening injuries.

At this time there is no motive for the shooting and no suspect(s) information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.