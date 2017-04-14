‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ teaser trailer lands in our galaxy

NEW YORK – We’ve just gotten our first look at “The Last Jedi.”

Disney released the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated next chapter in the “Star Wars” saga, “The Last Jedi,” Friday.

The trailer followed a panel with the film’s director Rian Johnson and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy that took place at the massive “Star Wars” fan gathering, Star Wars Celebration, in Orlando, Florida.

The official poster for the film was also released.

#TheLastJedi poster has been revealed. Go to the link in our profile for the first trailer! #StarWars A post shared by Star Wars (@starwars) on Apr 14, 2017 at 9:15am PDT

“Last Jedi” is the eighth film in the story of the Skywalker family and is the sequel to one of the biggest box office blockbusters of all time, 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

That film, which starred Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver and John Boyega, made more than $2 billion at the worldwide box office.

Ridley, Driver and Boyega all return for “Last Jedi,” which opens December 15. They will be joined by some of the franchise’s legacy actors such as Mark Hamill and the late Carrie Fisher in her last film role.