× Saturday’s First Warning Forecast: Scattered showers with highs in the 70s

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking a big warmup for the holiday weekend. We are also tracking some wet weather.

As we head into tonight, we’ll see increasing clouds and dry conditions. Lows tonight falling into the low and mid 50s. Overcast skies with rain chances Saturday morning. Conditions looking drier around lunchtime, and then another shot of showers and possible thunderstorms in the afternoon. Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s. Some communities may even reach the 80 degree mark.

Even warmer for Easter Sunday! We’ll see highs in the low and mid 80s under partly cloudy skies. Good news, looks like it’ll stay dry!

More wet weather in the forecast on Monday. We’ll see partly cloudy skies with a chance of storms. Highs in the mid 70s. A bit cooler on Tuesday, but looking dry. Highs in the mid 60s. Chances for showers and storms both Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the upper 70s. Drier conditions on Friday, with highs near 80.

Overnight: Increasing clouds. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and a possible storm (40%). Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SSE 10-20 mph.

Sunday: A mixture of clouds and sun. Highs in the low an mid 80s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Alder)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low-Moderate

April Loveland

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

For First Warning Weather Updates, check out:

Meteorologist April Loveland’s Facebook Fan Page https://www.facebook.com/aprilwx/

Meteorologist April Loveland’s Twitter Page https://twitter.com/April_Loveland

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.