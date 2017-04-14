Rooftop fire at Bellagio shuts down Las Vegas strip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS, Nev. - Parts of the Las Vegas strip were shut down overnight due to a fire at the Bellagio Resort & Casino.

Flames were seen shooting from a portion of the building's roof and debris appeared to fall near Bellagio's famous fountains.

Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Roy Session told CNN affiliate KSNV that the fire was first spotted on the Bellagio's security cameras and was reported at approximately 10:46 p.m. PT, and was knocked down by 11:09 p.m.

The portion of the building that was on fire was the roof over the south entrance to the Bellagio shops.

No injuries were reported.

More of the fire at the Bellagio #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/bERkWGIsa6 — Brian (@BrianBlogs314) April 14, 2017