Norfolk Police work to make e-commerce safer

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department has designated "E-commerce Exchange Zones."

The areas are considered to be safe locations to meet with strangers from the Internet to exchange purchased items or to complete transactions started online. Police are encouraging residents to meet inside the location lobby or outside the parking lot where the E-commerce Exchange Zone signs are present.

The exchange zones are at several police buildings including

3661 East Virginia Beach Boulevard

2500 North Military Highway

901 Ashbury Avenue in Norfolk

There are 24-hour surveillance cameras for additional safety.