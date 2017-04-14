× First Warning Forecast: Warming up for the holiday weekend

Warming up for the holiday weekend….Our temperatures are rising, just in time for the Easter holiday weekend.

As we move through our Friday afternoon, expect a mix of sun and clouds across the area. High temperatures will climb in the mid and upper 60s for most communities, all thanks to an easterly wind. However, a few inland spots could see temperatures in the lower 70s. Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will dip into the mid 50s.

On Saturday, high temperatures will climb into the mid 70s. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies on Saturday. A few scattered showers and even an isolated thunderstorm are possible during the day, but we’re not expecting a washout. Just keep your rain gear nearby if you have any outdoor plans.

For Easter Sunday, we’re expecting partly cloudy skies and slim rain chances. Temperatures will start the day in the low 60s for your sunrise services. Sunrise is around 6:29 a.m. Highs will soar into the mid 80s by afternoon with breezy southwest winds between 10 and 20 mph, with gusts to 25 mph.

Unsettled weather moves in next week with highs in the 60s and 70s.

This Afternoon: Clouds and Sun. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly Sunny. Scattered Showers Possible (30%). Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SE/S 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Warm and Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Alder)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low-Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1987 Heavy Rain: 2.85″ Richmond

