× Check out ‘A Shot in the Dark’ – Artini is back at MOCA

Virginia Beach, Va. – Art meets mixology at ARTini!

The gala fundraiser presents the area’s finest mixologists who creatively prepare signature drinks while you can enjoy some great contemporary art.

The theme of this years event is ‘A Shot in the Dark” where guest are encouraged to come in cocktail attire with a glow.

You can check it out from 7pm to 11pm tonight at the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art.

Tickets are $55 in advance and $65 at the door and include:

ARTini tasting & voting

Creative cuisine

Glow bar

DJ Rays & DJ BroBrad

Silent auction ($10 in auction bucks)

Two drink tickets (good for beer/wine/soft drink)

Complimentary valet provided by VA Valet

You can get tickets here.

This event is produced by Generation MOCA, a committee of rising business, civic, and social leaders who want to create a positive impact in the Hampton Roads community through the arts.

ARTinis provided by:

Twist Martini & Associates

Becca Restaurant & Garden at the Cavalier

HK on the Bay

Tautog’s Restaurant

Fusion Restaurant & Lounge

Hearth Wood Fired Cuisine & Craft Beer

The Butcher’s Son

Esoteric

Pleasure House Brewing

Food provided by:

Lager Heads Restaurant

Catch 31 Fish House & Bar

Fusion Restaurant & Lounge

Just Cupcakes