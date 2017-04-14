Check out ‘A Shot in the Dark’ – Artini is back at MOCA
Virginia Beach, Va. – Art meets mixology at ARTini!
The gala fundraiser presents the area’s finest mixologists who creatively prepare signature drinks while you can enjoy some great contemporary art.
The theme of this years event is ‘A Shot in the Dark” where guest are encouraged to come in cocktail attire with a glow.
You can check it out from 7pm to 11pm tonight at the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art.
Tickets are $55 in advance and $65 at the door and include:
ARTini tasting & voting
Creative cuisine
Glow bar
DJ Rays & DJ BroBrad
Silent auction ($10 in auction bucks)
Two drink tickets (good for beer/wine/soft drink)
Complimentary valet provided by VA Valet
You can get tickets here.
This event is produced by Generation MOCA, a committee of rising business, civic, and social leaders who want to create a positive impact in the Hampton Roads community through the arts.
ARTinis provided by:
Twist Martini & Associates
Becca Restaurant & Garden at the Cavalier
HK on the Bay
Tautog’s Restaurant
Fusion Restaurant & Lounge
Hearth Wood Fired Cuisine & Craft Beer
The Butcher’s Son
Esoteric
Pleasure House Brewing
Food provided by:
Lager Heads Restaurant
Catch 31 Fish House & Bar
Fusion Restaurant & Lounge
Just Cupcakes