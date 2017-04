× Two displaced in Norfolk house fire

NORFOLK, Va. – One adult and one juvenile have been displaced following a fire at a home in the 100 block of Kidd Blvd.

The call came in Wednesday at 9:35 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found fire showing from the attic.

The residents were out of the building and the fire was under control at 9:55 p.m.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The two displaced residents will be staying with family.