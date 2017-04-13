× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: A much cooler end to the work week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cooler end to the week… A cold front is moving out of the region today, leaving behind cooler air. We will see a few clouds in the mix this morning but sunshine will return for most of today. Highs will only reach the mid 60s today, about 15 degrees cooler than yesterday and just a bit below normal. It will be breezy today with NE winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Expect a clear but chilly night. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 40s. That means a brisk start to Friday. Highs will reach the upper 60s Friday, near normal. We will see a blend of mostly sunny to partly skies.

Clouds will build in for the weekend but we warm up again. Highs will climb into the mid 70s on Saturday and the low 80s on Sunday. An isolated shower is possible this weekend but overall rain chances are limited.

Today: A Few Clouds, Cooler, Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: NE 10-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Chilly. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Elm)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low-Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 13th

1979 Heavy Rain: 2.68″ Norfolk, 1.45″ Richmond

