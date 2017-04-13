Police investigate after two people shot in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are investigating after reports of shots fired were called in Thursday night.

Police said there were two people shot and that both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police dispatchers got a call about the shots around 8 p.m.

The reported shootings were close in vicinity with one in the 100 block of Bridgeport Cove Drive and another on Camellia Lane.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information that could help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.