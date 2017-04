Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Va - Robert Hodge and Jacquetta Davis–Young are joining forces to celebrate Easter with a concert in Williamsburg Friday evening. They are also releasing a new CD this week.

Together these old friends turned duet perform their version of a classic tune for us on Coast Live.

ROBERT HODGE AND JACQUETTA DAVIS-YOUNG IN CONCERT

April 14th at 7pm

Kimball Theatre

Merchant’s Square, Williamsburg

www.colonialwilliamsburg.com