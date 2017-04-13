Hampton man pleads guilty to arson, assaulting police officer, sentenced to 15 years

HAMPTON, Va. – A Hampton man arrested for carjacking, assaulting a police officer and setting fire to his home last September, pleaded guilty to several charges in court on Thursday and was sentenced to serve 15 years in jail.

Paul Cash was arrested on September 27 after a series of events that started at his home early that morning.

A fire started at Cash’s home in the 100 block of Atlantic Avenue around 8 a.m. During the investigation, authorities found a suspicious device that led them to believe he started the fire in his home intentionally.

Cash was charged with one count of Burning or Destroying a Dwelling, two counts of Manufacturing or Possession of Explosive Materials or Devices, and two counts of Possession of Ammunition or Explosives by a Convicted Felon in connection with the fire.

Later that day, Cash was in the Bank of America parking lot off W. Queens Way and attempted to steal a car. When the car wouldn’t start, Cash ran down the street and encountered a Hampton Police officer.

Cash allegedly threw dirt in the officer’s face in an attempt to distract him. The officer tried to use his Taser on Cash, but missed. That’s when Cash used his own stun gun and baton to hit the officer repeatedly.

As a result, Cash was arrested and charged with one count of carjacking, one count of possession of a stun gun by a convicted felon, one count of resisting arrest, one count of maiming of a law enforcement officer and one count of assault of a law enforcement officer, all in addition to the arson charges.

In court on Thursday, Cash pleaded guilty to carjacking, arson, malicious bodily injury of a law enforcement officer, assault of a law enforcement officer, and possession of a stun gun.

He was ultimately sentenced to serve 15 years in jail.

