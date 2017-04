Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - TouristsĀ are at the Oceanfront in Virginia Beach for spring break vacation.

Businesses like Forbes Candies along Atlantic Avenue say that it's the beginning of tourist season. Store employees say that many people have been comingĀ in to purchase their well-known fudge bars. One employee says that people have been in the area for various weekend events and Easter on Sunday.