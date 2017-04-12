Transgender Survivor castaway outed by fellow tribe member

Spoiler’s from this week’s episode of Survivor: Game Changers are included below.

During Wednesday’s episode of Survivor: Games Changers, three-time player Jeff Varner revealed that another tribe member, Zeke Smith, is transgender.

Varner was making his pitch at tribal council that he should not be voted out when he said Zeke had been hiding something from the group. Varner then told the group that Zeke is transgender.

The other tribe members immediately came to Zeke’s defense, telling Varner what he did was wrong.

Several castaways were brought to tears as they discussed what happened and shared their support for Zeke.

Host Jeff Probst took a verbal poll of the castaways, asking if everyone agreed that Varner was going home. The group unanimously decided and no vote was needed.