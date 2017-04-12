Survey: Single people spend an average of over $1,500 on dating per year

A new survey completed by dating site Match shows that dating can be very expensive.
The survey found that single people across the country spend an average of $1,596 a year on their dating lives.
The cities that spend the most per year on dating are San Antonio, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Baltimore, Maryland; Nashville, Tennessee and New York City.
According to Match, this is how the money adds up:
- Bar tab/Coins for laundry/Gym membership – Flirting at the bar (64%), in the laundromat (43%) or at the gym (42%) are the most successful places to flirt that are most likely to score you a first date.
- Chicken noodle soup – Both men and women regard far more traditional moments as signs of love and commitment. The most important moment includes caring for them when they are sick (87%)
- Grooming/pampering – 37% of men say they feel pressure and stress in their life due to their looks and appearance (compared to 46% of women).
- A new smartphone – Women are 92% more likely to judge you negatively for having an older model phone, and those who use an iPhone are particularly critical of those with older models. In fact, those who have older models are 56% less likely to get a date in the year.
- Uber rides – Discussing your love life with your Uber driver increases your odds of having sex by 213%.