Sec. of Transportation to discuss cutting down on congestion in Hampton Roads

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Secretary of Transportation Aubrey Lane will brief officials on plans to cut down on congestion on Wednesday afternoon.

It will include information on I-64’s future HOT Lanes. Eight miles of I-64 will be converted from HOV lanes to High Occupancy Toll lanes this fall. Cars with two or more people can ride in the lanes for free, but now drivers who are alone can drive in the lanes if they pay a toll. Tolling will be voluntary. The lanes will be in place from the I-264 interchange to I-564.

Sec. Lane is expected to explain how the HOT lanes will work.

