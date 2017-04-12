× First Warning Forecast: Cooler temperatures on tap for Thursday

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking a cool down in your First Warning Forecast.

After a few stray showers, we’ll see some clearing overnight. Lows in the low and mid 50s.

A dry day on tap for Thursday. It will be much cooler though. Expect highs in the low and mid 60s. Even though it will be much cooler, it will actually be near normal for this time of year. The cooler air will stick around for Friday with partly cloudy skies.

A nice warm-up is in store for your Easter weekend. Expect highs on Saturday in the mid and upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. Even warmer for Easter Sunday. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s under clouds and sunshine. An isolated shower is possible this weekend but overall rain chances are limited.

Tonight: Clearing skies. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: A few clouds, then more sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: ENE 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to near 50. Winds: E around 5 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Elm)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low-Moderate

