Williamsburg woman wins $4 million from Virginia Lottery scratcher

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – A Williamsburg woman is $4 million richer after winning the top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s ‘$4 Million Mega Multiplier’ scratcher!

Amy James bought the ticket while doing her grocery shopping at the Food Lion located at 7537 Richmond Road. She scratched the ticket and was shocked to see that she won the game’s top prize.

“No, no, this can’t be right,” she later recalled thinking.

But… she still had grocery shopping to do, so she put the ticket in her purse and finished her shopping “in a daze.”

“I waited for my husband to come home to confirm that I wasn’t psychotic,” she said.

James’ winning ticket was the fourth and final in the game. Per Virginia Lottery policy, now that all the top prizes have been claimed, the game will be closed.

James had a choice of taking the full $4 million prize over 30 years, or a one-time cash option of $2.15 million before taxes. She chose the cash.

“I never thought in a million years this would happen!” she said as she claimed her prize.

Ms. James, who is a nurse practitioner, said she intends to invest her winnings.

The chances of winning the $4 million top prize in this game were 1 in 1,713,600. The chances of winning any prize were 1 in 2.85.