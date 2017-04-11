× Taking Action Against Crime: Police need help finding Denita Martin

NORFOLK, Va. – Police in Norfolk need your help to find a woman wanted for embezzlement.

They’re trying to find Denita Martin, 52.

According to police, in December of 2016 Martin was working at a convenience store and was supposed to deposit the store’s money, but the money never made it to the bank.

She is 5’3″ tall and weighs around 125 pounds. Her last known address is on West 26th Street.

If you know where she is, there are three ways you can submit a tip to Crime Line. Your tip will remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.

Call: 1-888-LOCK-U-UP

type “NORFOLK” with your tip information to 274637 (CRIMES) Online: Click here to submit a web tip