Spicer: Hitler ‘didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons’

White House press secretary Sean Spicer, in an effort to shame Russia’s alliance with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his use of chemical weapons, said Tuesday Adolf Hitler “didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons” during World War II.

While Hitler did not use chemical weapons on the battlefield, Hitler and the Nazis used gas chambers to exterminate Jews, disabled people and others.

Spicer, asked for a clarification by a reporter about the comments that Hitler did not use chemical weapons, said: “I think when you come to sarin gas, he was not using the gas on his own people the same way that Assad is doing.”

"We didn't use chemical weapons in World War II … Hitler didn't even sink to using chemical weapons," Spicer claims when discussing Syria pic.twitter.com/MjfNgyN0ew — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 11, 2017

Reporters in the briefing room offered the Holocaust as an example of chemical weapons use.

“But in the way that Assad used them, where he went into towns and dropped them down to innocent in the middle of towns,” Spicer said, defending his statement.

“I appreciate the clarification, that was not the intent,” he said.

Later on Tuesday the White House Press Office released a statement from Spicer:

“In no way was I trying to lessen the horrendous nature of the Holocaust. I was trying to draw a distinction of the tactic of using airplanes to drop chemical weapons on population centers. Any attack on innocent people is reprehensible and inexcusable.”

The majority of historians believe Nazi Germany did not ever use chemical weapons on the battlefield in the Second World War despite possessing both WWI-era chemical weapons as well as more advanced nerve agents. Hitler himself was exposed to mustard gas during his WWI service, but he did not sign off on chemical weapons use against allied forces even when Germany was suffering battlefield losses.

However, Hitler did of course use chemical gas to murder innocent civilians in concentration camps.