Photos: National Pet Day

April 11 is National Pet Day!
Whether they have fur, feathers or scales, it’s a great opportunity to show your pet some extra love!
To celebrate, here are a few fun pet facts from the North Shore Animal League:
- Dogs can donate blood to other dogs and cats can donate blood to other cats.
- Studies have shown that people who own pets live longer, have less stress, and have fewer heart attacks.
- Over 50% of all pet owners would rather be stranded on a desert island with their pet, not another person.
Send us a picture of you and your pet to pics@wtkr.com or submit them through our website!