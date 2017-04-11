Norfolk man wins over $3M in lottery scratcher game: ‘All I saw was a bunch of zeros!’

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Norfolk man won the $3,500,000 top prize in a lottery scratcher game at a Virginia Beach gas station.

Joe Burke came into the BP One at 3711 Holland Road during his lunch break to grab a soda. He also bought a scratcher ticket and walked out a millionaire.

“All I saw was a bunch of zeros!” he said. “I just looked at it because I couldn’t believe it!”

He walked out of the store without telling anyone.

“I’m kind of in denial,” he said as he claimed his prize. “It feels like a dream. Now it’s time to wake up.”

Burke is the first player to claim the top prize of the $3,500,000 Ultimate Millions Scratcher game. The chances of winning the top prize in this game are 1 in 1,305,600.

Burke chose to take the one time cash option of $1,966,292 before taxes.