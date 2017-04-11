Norfolk drill sergeant and coach inspires, motivates students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Norview High School's NJROTC program is top notch.

One of the Drill Sergeant's in the program, 1st Sgt. Chris Bertrand was recognized for his hard work transforming kid's lives.

Bertrand was nominated for a People Taking Action Award and a $300 gift card from our partners at Southern Bank for his dedication.

Regina Morlino, a parent of one of the kids in the program said, "It's not just about ROTC though that's a huge part. it's about being leaders, it's about being accountable, it's about being responsible young men and women for the future leaders."

Congratulations, Sgt. Bertrand!