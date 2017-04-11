Hampton Roads mayors to speak at Regent University town hall

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Mayors from South Hampton Roads cities are set to participate in a town hall Wednesday.

The town hall is part of Regent University’s Executive Leadership Series.

Suffolk Mayor Linda Johnson, Chesapeake Mayor Alan Krasnoff, Portsmouth Mayor John Rowe and Virginia Beach Mayor Will Sessoms will discuss the latest developments in their cities and answer questions from the audience.

News 3 Anchor Les Smith will moderate the event, which begins at noon at The Founders Inn and and Spa.