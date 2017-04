VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Crews were fighting a fire in Virginia Beach Tuesday night.

The fire is at the Hampton Roads Landfill off Centerville Turnpike and Jake Sears Road, the fire department said.

Police dispatch got a call about the fire around 5:30 p.m.

The fire department said the blaze is contained and that residents in the area may see smoke.

The landfill may burn for a while but there is no threat of it spreading, fire officials said.

