× CBS News investigation uncovers growing Navy SEAL drug use problem

A growing drug abuse problem hits one of the most elite fighting forces in the world.

Tuesday a CBS News investigation uncovered drug use among the ranks of the Navy SEALs.

According to the investigation the commander of 900 Navy SEALs on the East Coast called an all-hands meeting late last year about a drug problem in Group 2, which is based in Virginia Beach.

To read more about the investigation, click HERE.