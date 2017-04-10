Tastefully Yours – A Virginia Peninsula Foodbank Event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Tastefully Yours has been a community highlight of Hampton Roads with over 36 of the top local restaurants, live music, photo booths, and funny money gambling tables. Tastefully Yours provides a wonderful opportunity to support your community, while also experiencing the local flavor and having fun. 24th annual Tastefully Yours, premier food tasting event, featuring craft beer and wine, on April 13th at the Hampton Roads Convention Center.