PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Spay Hampton Roads will offer free spay/neuter and vaccines for cats and dogs Friday, April 14.

Pets must reside in Cradock, Brighton, Prentis Park, Shea Terrace, Port Norfolk, or Highland areas of the city.

Owners must fill out this form online or call Spay Hampton Roads at 757-456-1215 to make an appointment for a spay/neuter.

Visit SpayHR.org for more information.