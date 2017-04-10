× Son shoots and kills parents before turning on aunt and uncle

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake police are still investigating after a son shoots his mother and father, killing them.

On Sunday evening, around 7:24, Chesapeake police were called to Chadwyck Road for a man threatening to shoot his aunt and uncle.

Officers got to the scene and learned from the homeowners that their nephew, Steven Julian, had pointed a gun at them threatening to shoot.

The homeowners, Michael and Eva Dunlow, were unharmed as Michael Dunlow disarmed the nephew and detained him until police got on scene.

As officers took Julian into custody he told them he had shot and killed his parents. Police went to their address on Emberhill Lane and found the suspects parents Clark and Eva Julian dead.

Police continue to investigate.